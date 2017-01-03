Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just a few days into 2017 you can't help but look forward to what lies ahead, especially when it comes to new movie releases.

And film buffs are in for a treat with a new Star Wars film, a live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast and sequels to Trainspotting and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Here's everything you need to know from plot details, to cinema release dates and trailers.

La La Land

Release date: January 13

Hailed as an early contender for Oscar success, La La land is a musical which reunites actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. It is the third film they have starred in together after Crazy Stupid Love in 2011 and 2013’s Gangster Squad

Ryan plays a jazz musician who falls in love with an aspiring actress (Emma Stone). Their relationship is put to the test when the bright lights of Hollywood threatens to rip them apart. The film is a musical which sees both characters sing and dance.

T2 Trainspotting

Release date: January 27

The long-awaited Trainspotting sequel will be released a mere 21-years after the original film was in cinemas. T2 reunites director Danny Boyle with stars Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Ewen Bremner. The first film - which followed a group of heroin addicts and explored urban poverty in Edinburgh - was based on the novel of the same name by Irvine Welsh, while the sequel is based on his book Porno.

Fifty Shades Darker

Release date: February 10

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reunite for the second instalment, two years after the first film was released. Fifty Shades Darker sees lovers Christian (Jamie) and Anastasia (Dakota) take their relationship to the next level - from a BDSM couple to a regular one. But things take a turn for the worse when Grey's former partner Leila Williams (played by Bella Heathcoate) starts stalking Anastasia.

The first movie Fifty Shades of Grey - which charted the beginning of Christian and Anastasia's relationship - was based on the novel of the same name written by E. L. James. The sequel is based on her second book also called Fifty Shades Darker.

Beauty and the Beast

Release date: March 17

An adaptation of the Disney fairy tale about a monstrous prince and a beautiful woman who fall in love. The eagerly anticipated film stars Emma Watson as Bella, a bright and independent beauty taken prisoner by a beast (played by Dan Stevens).

Fast & Furious 8

Release date: April 14

The film is the eighth offering in the Fast & Furious franchise. Dom (played by Vin Diesel) is seduced into the world of crime and betrays those closest to him. Meanwhile, his crew face trials that test them like never before.

Actor Paul Walker - who played Brian O'Connor in the previous seven movies - tragically died in a car accident in 2013 and this marks the first movie he will not feature in. There are rumours his brothers Caleb and Cody Walker might stand in and make a cameo as Brian. Oscar winner Charlize Theron also stars in the movie.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2

Release date: April 28

The follow-up to the 2015 smash hit, continues to follow the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. James Gunn, director of Guardians Of The Galaxy, has teased that the sequel will be more emotional.

"We get to learn a lot about fathers in the second movie, and I think that we focus a lot on that” Gunn said. The second instalment will also feature the songs from Awesome Mix Vol. 2, the cassette unwrapped by Star-Lord - played by Chris Pratt - at the end of the first film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Release date: May 26

Johnny Depp returns as Jack Sparrow in the Disney franchise. A crew of deadly ghost pirates are determined to kill every raider at sea whilst their leader Captain Salazar (played by Javier Bardem) is especially on the hunt for Jack. The lovable captain's only hope of survival is seeking the Trident of Poseidon - a powerful artifact that gives its owner total control over the waters.

Wonder Woman

Release date: June 2

When an American pilot crashes on the shores of a sheltered island and tells of the disasters happening in the outside world an Amazon princess (played by Gal Gadot) leaves her home to stop the conflict. She fights alongside men to put an end to the war and along the way she discovers her full powers and her true destiny - to become a superhero. The film is set in WWI.

Blade Runner 2049

Release date: October 6

Hollywood heavyweight Harrison Ford is back on the big screen as he reprises his role as Rick Deckard in the Blade Runner sequel, a follow-up to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic. Set thirty years after the first film, a new blade runner Officer K (Ryan Gosling) unearths a buried secret that could plunge society into chaos.

The film will also star Robin Wright and Jared Leto. It is being directed by Denis Villeneuve, who previously worked on Sicario and Prisoners.

Star Wars Episode VIII

Release date: Rumoured to be December 15

John Boyega and Daisy Ridley will be back at the end of the year with Star Wars Episode VIII. There are plenty of questions left unanswered from A Force Awakens. With a year to go there’s plenty of speculating still to be done, but in the meantime fans have Rogue One to enjoy which was released in cinemas December 15, 2016.