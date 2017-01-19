Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Morrisons is recalling some batches of Market Street cupcakes because they have cereals containing gluten (wheat, barley, rye, oats), milk, egg, soya and fish.

None of these ingredients are mentioned on the label and they could be a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy.

If you have bought the products return them to store immediately, where a refund will be given.

There are also point-of-sale notices in stores informing customers of the recall.

Product details

Product: Morrisons Market Street Assorted Party Cupcakes

Pack size: 12 pack

Best-before date: all dates up to and including 16 January 2017

Product: Morrisons Market Street Assorted Party Cupcakes

Pack size: 6 pack

Best-before date: all dates up to and including 16 January 2017

Product: Morrisons Market Street Individual Cupcakes

Pack size: individual

Best-before date: all dates up to and including 16 January 2017