Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new Hart Leisure Centre will be opening its doors in spring 2017.

To mark the occasion, Everyone Active is giving away a 10-year free membership to the facility, as well as the opportunity to join some VIP guests on stage at the opening.

Hart District Council has invested more than £23million in the new centre. Everyone Active will be managing the centre on behalf of the council, and together the two organisations are helping people in Fleet to improve their health and wellbeing.

The site will host a range of upgraded facilities, including three swimming pools, a 130-station gym, four exercise studios and eight-court sports hall.

A variety of new facilities will also be introduced for the first time at the new centre, including a climbing wall, multiple outdoor sports pitches, sauna, steam room and coffee shop.

To be in with the chance of enjoying all these facilities free-of-charge for 10 years, as well as officially opening the centre to the community, simply cut out the token published in this week's News & Mail (dated Wednesday February 15), put it in a safe place and make sure you pick up next week’s edition of the paper.

(Photo: Steve Porter)

Next week, we will publish the second token, an entry form and a simple question for you to answer and send in to us for your chance to win.

And don’t despair, even if you are not the overall winner, two lucky runners up will also be given a free Everyone Active pass for one year.

Terms and Conditions:

Entrants must be from the UK and aged 18+.

To enter the draw, collect two tokens from the News & Mail (one printed in the edition of 15/2/17,and the second in the edition of 22/2/17), answer a multiple choice question and send the correct answer and tokens together with the entry form that will be published in the edition of February 22 2017 to Everyone Active Competition, Aldershot News & Mail, Stoke Mill, Woking Road, Guildford, Surrey, GU1 1QA by Friday March 17 2017. Prizes: 1x 10 year membership to Hart and Frogmore Leisure Centres, 2x annual memberships.

For Everyone Active’s full terms and conditions visit www.everyoneactive.com/hart-competition-terms-and-conditions . For Trinity Mirror Southern’s full terms and conditions please visit www.gethampshire.co.uk/rules .