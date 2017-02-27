Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week's book reviews are for Furry Friends: Marshmallow Magic by Holly Webb, and Norton And Alpha by Kristyna Litten.

There are 15 Junior News & Mail prize winners who each get a voucher for swimming or bowling sessions or a family ticket to Birdworld, near Farnham.

Forty members have birthdays from March 1 to 7. Birthday members aged from two to five will receive a voucher for Farnborough Leisure Centre's soft play area, Adventure Reef. Members aged six to 13 inclusive receive a voucher to see a movie at Ambassadors Cinemas Woking.

You can also enter this week's Junior News & Mail competition to win family tickets to THORPE PARK Resort.

The Junior News & Mail is published weekly every Wednesday as part of the Aldershot News & Mail series. Membership is free and you can apply by clicking on

to download a form or by completing the one published each week in the Aldershot News & Mail series.

You can also be our very own newshounds by sending in articles, jokes, photos, poems, drawings, stories and letters which could be published in the paper or online.

Simply send your contributions to us by emailing ros.collins@trinitymirror.com or posting them to Junior News & Mail, Stoke Mill, Woking Road, Guildford, Surrey, GU1 1QA.