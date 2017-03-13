Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appalling number of Hampshire Constabulary officers were assaulted on Saturday and Sunday (March 11-12), the chairman of the force's federation has said.

John Apter said 17 police officers were "headbutted, punched, kicked and spat at" across the weekend, though "thankfully there were no serious injuries."

The Hampshire Police Federation represents and provides a voice for officers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

In a tweet, the federation said the number of assaults over the weekend is "the sad reality of policing."

In November 2016, Hampshire Constabulary adopted a seven-point plan taking a "zero tolerance" approach to assaults on officers and staff.

It was the first force in the country to do so, and said the aim is to ensure that incidents are investigated properly and staff and officers are fully supported.

"Attack on us all"

Then, chief constable Olivia Pinkney said that assaults should never be seen as "part of the job."

She added: "Officers and staff come into contact with people who are sometimes going through the worst experience of their lives, but this doesn’t give people the right to ever verbally or physically abuse our people.

"An attack on one of our officers or staff is an attack on all of us. If someone is hurt while on duty, the impact is huge.

"The individual is affected, their team is affected, their family is affected and ultimately the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are affected because that person may not be able to immediately return to duty."

"Tougher sentences"

Mr Apter, who raised the issue with Hampshire Police and kick-started the zero tolerance plan process, said: "Police officers and staff perform a difficult and often dangerous job, they deserve to be looked after if they are assaulted while performing their role.

"Nobody should expect to be assaulted just because of the job they do."

He continued: "Although we have achieved lots over the past two years, the work continues. I want to see tougher sentences for those convicted of assaults on a public officer - such as as a police officer or member of police staff, nurse, teacher or firefighter.

"Those protecting the public deserve to be protected themselves and this work is helping us to achieve that."

Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for comment.