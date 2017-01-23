Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 86-year-old former Gurkha is aiming to become the oldest person ever to conquer Mount Everest, but needs to raise £50,000 to do so.

Min Bahadur Sherchan, from Aldershot , previously held the record after climbing the mountain, in his native country Nepal, in 2008.

He says he is determined to take the crown back for Nepal and the Brigade of Gurkhas.

His fundraising campaign is being run in association with the Myagdeli Overseas Nepalese Association, which was formed to provide welfare for all Myagdeli people, from an area of Nepal at the foot of the Himalayas, whether in the UK or Nepal, to maintain the bonds between the Maygdeli in the UK and those in Nepal and to help people integrate into the British society while preserving Myagdeli culture, traditions and ethos.

The campaign must raise at least £50,000 for Mr Sherchan to complete the challenge, With MONA UK saying the appeal will be independently audited.

(Photo: Surrey Advertiser)

Kamal Bahadur Purja, President of MONA UK, said: “Mona UK is happy to be associated with this project, because we are satisfied that it is not so much for personal ambition and pride as for the glory of Nepal, Myagdi and the Brigade of Gurkhas.

“We believe all Myagdeli and indeed all Nepalis will share in the sense of immense accomplishment if our hero is successful. He is our hero, whether successful or not, for his bravery and determination in taking on this daunting endeavour.”

He added: “We all know or can easily imagine what a costly project it is to climb Mount Everest, far beyond the means of any one person and immensely beyond the means of an 86-year-old former Gurkha soldier.

“MONA UK is therefore asking all Nepalis here in the UK and all non-Nepalese people of goodwill to contribute to this so worthy Appeal. In particular, we ask every other Nepalese and Gurkha organisation in the UK to organise a fund-raising project amongst your members, patrons and sponsors in order to help us reach the required target of at least £50,000.”

A spokesperson from Guinness World Record Ltd said: “The oldest man to ascend Everest is Yuichiro Miura, from Japan, born October 12 1932, who reached the summit on May 23 2013 at the age of 80 years 223 days.

"On his descent, he was helicoptered from Camp Two to Kathmandu. This is the third time that he has held this record: he previously reached the highest point on Earth as the world’s oldest summiteer in 2003 and again at 2008.

“In terms of evidence, the applicant would need to make an application via our website ahead of his trip and then provide us with a birth certificate to prove his age along with independent witness statements and also video & photographic evidence for the duration of his ascent.

“We look forward to receiving the evidence from Mr Sherchan and wish him the best of luck on his trip.”

MONA UK has set up an account with Barclays, entitled ‘The Min Bahadur Sherchan 86 Everest Project’ to raise money for the record attempt.

Anyone wishing to give money can make their donations to account number 73880346 and the sort code 20-45-45.