There were rush-hour delays on the A325 between Aldershot and Farnborough after a collision on Friday morning (March 17).

Two cars collided on the northbound carriageway towards Farnborough, at the junction of the A325 and Forge Lane, at around 8.40am. One vehicle came off the road and ended up in a hedge.

Hampshire Police officers closed one lane of the road and directed traffic through the other lane while two crews from Rushmoor Fire Station attended the crash scene.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire And Rescue Service said two women who had been driving the cars were already out of their vehicles when firefighters arrived.

The woman whose car had gone into the hedge had been helped out by a member of the public, he said.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

She received medical car from firefighters before being taken to Frimley Park Hospital by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service , with what were believed to be minor injuries.

The driver of the other car was assessed by paramedics at the roadside before being released.