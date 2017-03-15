Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's a high for Hampshire Constabulary, but a new low for everyone proud to live in the county.

Get Hampshire reported on Monday (March 13) that the force registered 17 attacks on its officers last weekend.

These brave men and women were punched, kicked, head butted and spat at for doing their duty, although thankfully there were no serious injuries.

An even sadder indictment of our society was the fact that this level of violence wasn’t out of the blue.

Experience has taught the force to expect between seven and 12 attacks per weekend, and only flag up the situation when it gets significantly worse.

Police officers join the force believing in the rule of law, believing that everyone is equal before the law and wanting to make a positive difference to people’s lives by upholding the law.

The trust we place in them to keep us safe, sometimes at great cost to themselves, is mirrored by the trust they place in us to be law-abiding citizens and to accept that any police intervention is intended to keep the peace for the greater good.

Instead, these officers have their trust in society to do its bit literally beaten out of them on a daily basis.

They learn to accept that ever-present danger is part of the job, that it is what the Hampshire Police Federation calls the ‘sad reality of policing’.

This revelation about assaults on police officers comes at a time when there is already low morale in the force.

It comes hot on the heels of an inspection report which found that Hampshire Constabulary requires improvement in key areas.

After everything officers give to their jobs, it’s time for Hampshire residents to give back by accepting responsibility for their behaviour and accepting that, if they don’t, they will quite rightly feel the long arm of the law.