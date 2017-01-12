Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to demolish Aldershot bus station and replace it with flats and commercial units have been submitted to Rushmoor Borough Council.

It comes after the council announced in September 2016 that it has secured funding for a £1.8million facelift at the adjacent railway station, which, subject to planning permission, would create a new transport hub and unlock the current bus station for redevelopment.

The design statement for the bus station redevelopment application says ‘the proposed redevelopment is on the existing ‘soon-to-be-redundant’ bus station site’, adding that the Station Road development would include one 5,000sqft retail unit, two shop units and 32 flats.

“The existing use will become redundant when bus operations are relocated on the existing local network and Windsor Way as part of the emerging improvement schemes,” it adds.

“As such, the existing bus station and public shelters, toilets etc will be demolished to create a cleared brownfield site for redevelopment.”

However, no such application for the railway station has been received by the borough council, according to its website.

It announced the railway station project in September after securing £900,000 of grant funding, which it will receive over the next two years from the Enterprise M3 local enterprise partnership local growth fund. The rest of the funding comes from the borough council (£620,000), Hampshire County Council (£180,000) and South West Trains (£100,000).

Subject to receiving planning permission, the major transport scheme will create a new forecourt for the station and public transport interchange for buses, taxis and bicycles, as well as an improved drop-off point for foot passengers.

The proposals also include the addition of a single-decked station car park.

The new transport interchange, similar to that running at Farnborough Main station, will reduce the number of unnecessary bus movements around the town centre, the council says, and in turn means there would be less traffic and congestion – making it easier for travellers to get around.