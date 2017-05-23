Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot care home has been rated as "requiring improvement" after inspectors raised concerns about its staff.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission made an unannounced visit in March to Manor Place Nursing Home in Church Lane East.

In their recently-published report, they said the home had the resources to monitor staff but these were not effective enough.

“Staff received guidance about the provider’s expectations for people’s care,” they said.

“Not all staff consistently acted in the manner the provider expected them to, and the processes in place to ensure they did so were not always effective.

“We found aspects of care where staff had received guidance to ensure people’s safety, which some staff had failed to follow consistently.”

The inspectors explained that the home manager had recently introduced extra audits to "monitor people’s health and identify what actions were being taken".

But they added: “Further time was required for them to all become effective at identifying all issues in relation to people’s care.

“The audit process had not identified or addressed the issues we identified at the inspection.”

The inspectors noted that the home’s residents and their relatives had provided "mixed feedback" about the management and openness of the service.

However, they concluded that there were a number of positive findings during their visit.

“People told us they had been supported by staff to ensure their health care needs were met, which records confirmed,” the report said.

“People experienced caring relationships with the staff who looked after them.

"Most people spoken with said they felt involved by staff in decisions about their care.

“Staff were responsive to people’s individual care needs.

"Most people and their relatives spoken to felt people’s needs for social stimulation had been met."

Get Hampshire contacted Manor Place for comment but has yet to receive a response.