Members of Aldershot Rotary Club are hoping many hands will make light work of their latest community improvement project.

They will be rolling up their sleeves some time in the next fortnight to clean up the dirty-looking war memorial in the town’s Municipal Gardens.

The club is appealing for civic-minded residents to volunteer their time to help restore the monument to its former glory.

Club president Keith Harding said: “On Remembrance Sunday last year, I assembled, along with many other organisations, to lay a wreath on behalf of the club at the war memorial.

“While looking at the monument, I thought how dirty and tired it looked and felt it not very fitting to those whom it stands to remember.

“At our next club meeting, I spoke to the members about this and soon had the response I wanted to hear – that we should clean it.”

Having received permission from Rushmoor Borough Council for the project, the club’s members are ready to get stuck in.

They want to clean the monument from top to bottom including the steps, surrounding walls and paved areas. The commemorative brass plaque will also be cleaned and polished.

Aldershot-based JK Build Ltd and PWM Scaffolding of Farnborough have shown their support by offering to put up scaffolding and set up a perimeter fence.

Members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion and youngsters from a couple of local Scout groups will also be chipping in.

(Photo: Grahame Larter TMS)

“We’re now preparing to put on our overalls and waterproofs,” Mr Harding said.

“We still have one hill to climb, as there is no water supply in the area. I have every confidence that we will overcome this.

“While we have a small team, we would welcome anyone who would like to be involved in this project.

“If anybody is interested, please come along and see how the Rotary Club of Aldershot gets involved in the local community.

“There will be refreshments and hot dogs available, so just put on your working gear and turn up for a couple of hours of socialising and light-hearted banter.”

The club is also keen to hear from any local company that wants to sponsor the project.

To volunteer for the clean-up, or to find out more details, contact club member Ray Newman on 01252 345162, 07831 129603 or by emailing rayandpatnewman@btinternet.com.