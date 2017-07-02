Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot couple who dedicate their time to volunteering for local organisations have received this year’s Rushmoor Community Award.

Husband and wife Mick and Caroline Mills were praised for their community contribution as they received the Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC) award from the Mayor of Rushmoor, Councillor Sophia Choudhary.

The couple are heavily involved with the Scouting movement, Mr Mills as section leader at the 2nd Aldershot Cubs pack and his wife as section assistant.

They run weekly meetings for cubs at Manor Park, as well as organising special activities and visits plus weekend and summer camps.

They help with district events such as last year’s Cubs centenary camp, which brought youngsters from across the area to the Runways End activity centre in Aldershot.

The Mills organise annual events including a Christmas fair, beer festival, cocktail party and racing evening, which generate more than £2,000 a year for the scout group.

They also play an active role in the Aldershot branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), Mr Mills as secretary and Mrs Mills as poppy appeal organiser.

They organise coffee mornings for members of the branch, plus a weekend away every year.

Together, they have helped to raise more than £40,000 a year for the RBL poppy appeal by distributing collection boxes and manning stalls during the appeal.

They are members of the committee that arrange the annual remembrance service in Aldershot’s Municipal Gardens.

Both are also involved with the Aldershot branch of the Royal Naval Association, organising a number of fundraising events throughout the year.

Cllr Choudhary said: “It was an honour to present Mick and Caroline with the Rushmoor Community Award in recognition of their significant and admirable fundraising and volunteering activities over many years.

“They give so much to the community of Rushmoor and are so generous with their time.

“They support people of all ages and help young people to make lifelong friends.

“They work tirelessly to raise money for local charities and work with many local people, passing on their skills and knowledge to young people and adults alike.”

Mr Mills said: “It is always nice to be recognised for volunteer work. Awards like this are very motivational to individuals like us, who give up our time for others.

“In our charity work we are helped by some wonderful teams, so we want to make it known that we are also accepting these awards on behalf of those teams.

“An often-overlooked factor is the backing of families. We would like to thank our family for their continuing support.

“Although it is hard work, time-consuming and often stressful, volunteering is very rewarding and there are many memorable, fun-filled moments.”

Councillor John Woolley, RBC’s military covenant champion, said: “I would like to thank Mick and Caroline, particularly for their work for the Royal British Legion.

“They are key members of the committee that arranges the annual remembrance service attended by the Mayor, war veterans, youth organisations and the community.

“This event has grown considerably over recent years and is largely thanks to the support given by Mick and Caroline.”

More information about the Rushmoor Community Award is available at www.rushmoor.gov.uk/communityaward.