Two teenage runners who were killed in a crash in Aldershot were remembered during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony.

Stacey Burrows, 16, and Lucy Pygott, 17, were fatally hit by a car while out jogging at the start of a training session in Queens Road on Tuesday November 8.

The two girls, members of Aldershot Farnham and District Athletics Club, featured in the obituaries section of the BBC One show, which commemorates the lives of important figures in sport who have passed away during 2016.

The girls photos appeared as part of a sequence featuring other sports stars that passed away in 2016 which also included footballer Johan Cruyff, golfer Arnold Palmer and rugby union coach Anthony Foley.

During the montage, the Invictus Games Choir and the BBC Concert Orchestra performed David Bowie's song Heroes.

Introducing the sequence, Gary Linekar said: “Over the past 12 months we’ve lost so many loved ones from our sporting family and so in the company of Gareth Malone and his choir voices, the Invictus Games Choir and the BBC Concert Orchestra we’ll now pay tribute to some of our dearly departed friends.”