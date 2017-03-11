Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after an elderly man was found dead in a property in Aldershot on Friday night (March 10).

Hampshire Police were called to the address on Victoria Road at 5.30pm after the 75-year-old was found unconscious.

Officers and ambulance staff attended, but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has begun to determine the exact nature of what has happened."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Dove (reference 44170090846), or contact via the website.



You can also call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.



Minicom users should call 01962 875000.