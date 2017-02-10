Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity in Aldershot unveiled its new-look sensory suite on Wednesday (February 8), following a refurbishment worth almost £20,000.

Staff at Parkside, which supports 230 children and adults with learning disabilities, said the old suite was out-dated and much of the equipment was no longer cost-effective to maintain.

They were able to transform the facility thanks to Frimley-based company SC Johnson, which donated £19,765 to the project.

This gift paid for an illuminated ball pool, tubes, a water bed, a therapy chair, LED projectors and padding.

Jackie Carr, development manager at Parkside, said: “When we were told this award had been granted, we were absolutely thrilled.

"We can’t thank SC Johnson enough, because they have truly made the project possible.”

Staff from SC Johnson were invited to Parkside’s base in Guildford Road for a re-opening ceremony led by one of the charity’s young clients, Georgia.

Georgia suffers from dyspraxia, a disorder which causes difficulty with co-ordination and movement.

Angie Morris, deputy support services manager at Parkside, said: “Georgia has been very excited waiting for the opening of our new sensory suite, as she loves using this room.

“She suffers from anxiety and struggles with change or transitions, but she finds the sensory suite calming and safe.

“She can having less spatial awareness, making her more vulnerable to bumps and trips.

"The sensory suite provides her with a safe and stimulating environment allowing her to have more physical freedom, which is great.

“We are delighted with this new equipment, which will be well received not just by our clients but the community of people with a learning disability who use the facility.”

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Parkside’s sensory suite is a community facility open to all people with a learning disability. A small charge is made for its use.

Parkside runs regular training courses explaining how to use the equipment in the sensory suite. For more details about joining a course, call the charity on 01252 313103.

Parkside was founded in 1963 by a group of parents who realised that there was limited support for local children with special needs.

Its first playgroup, known as the Peter Pan Club, started shortly after and ran at its headquarters until 1993. It now takes place at Henry Tindale School in Farnborough .

In 1995, Parkside’s support worker scheme was launched, providing support to adults and later to children too.

For more information about the charity, go to www.parksidealdershot.co.uk .