An Aldershot man who allegedly assaulted two police officers and left one needing specialist treatment in hospital appeared in court on Wednesday (March 15).

The two Hampshire Police officers were injured while attending a domestic incident in Pegasus Avenue, Aldershot, on February 7.

They were both taken to Frimley Park Hospital and one was then taken on to St George's Hospital in London to undergo specialist treatment.

Simon Priest, of Pegasus Avenue, is charged with wounding with intent, escaping lawful custody, theft and possession of a weapon which discharges electrical current.

The 41-year-old appeared at Winchester Crown Court via video link, so that his defence team could request time for a medical report to be produced.

This will determine whether he is fit to enter pleas in relation to the charges against him.

Abigail Husbands, representing Mr Priest, said that a doctor had hoped to see him before the court date to prepare a report, but had been unable to do so.

A doctor is now due to visit Mr Priest on March 30. The court set a date for a preliminary hearing after that time, to allow a report to be put together.

Judge Andrew Barnett said: "There is going to be a preliminary hearing on May 12, which will go into the medical matters as to whether you are fit to plead.

"In the meantime, you will be remanded in custody."

Mr Priest will appear before Winchester Crown Court on May 12. A provisional trial date has been set for July 17, due to last three days.