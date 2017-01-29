Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rushmoor Borough Council has agreed to remove eight telephone boxes in Farnborough and two in Aldershot, after a consultation with BT.

The consultation was launched in October last year, when BT wrote to the council to inform it of its plans to start a 90-day consultation for 15 payphones across the borough.

The council has agreed to proposed removals in – Fernhill Road, Prospect Avenue, Longleat Square, Farnborough Road, Netley Street, Broomhill Road, Minley Road and Whetstone Road in Farnborough and Belle Vue Road and Lower Farnham Road, Aldershot.

It has objected the removal of telephone boxes in Giffard Drive, Lynchford Road and Pinewood Park in Farnbroough and Queens Road and Ash Road in Aldershot.

In its initial consultation letter, BT said: “Overall use of payphones has declined by over 90% in the last decade and the need to provide payphones for use in emergency situations is diminishing all the time, with at least 98% of the UK having wither 3G or 4G coverage.

“This is important because as long as there is network coverage, it’s now possible to call the emergency services, even when there is no credit or no coverage from your own mobile provider.”

A BT spokesperson told Get Hampshire: “BT is carrying out an ongoing review of payphones. As part of the review process we write to local authorities highlighting the payphones which we believe are no longer needed. No payphones are removed without the consent of the local authority.

“We have written to Rushmoor Borough Council proposing the removal of 15 payphones in the area. Rushmoor Borough Council have requested that BT keep five payphones as demand and usage is high, and remove 10 payphones as demand and usage is low.

!The five payphones will stay in place for the foreseeable future. The removal of the 10 payphones will take place during the next financial year, between April 2017 and March 2018.

“BT is committed to providing a public payphone service, but with usage declining by more than 90% in the last decade, we’ve continued to review and remove payphones which are no longer needed.

"In all instances where there’s no other payphone within 400 metres, we’ll ask for consent from the local authority to remove the payphone. Where we receive objections from the local authority, we won’t remove the payphone.

"Any removal of payphones is carried out in strict adherence to the Ofcom guidelines and, where appropriate, with the consent of local authorities.”

Councillor Bruce Thomas, chairman of Rushmoor Borough Council’s development management committee, said: “These consultations are dealt with under delegated powers so do not go to our development management committee. The first stage is that BT must post notices and consult with us. We then publicise the consultation and, depending on the response we receive, we let them know whether we would agree to or object to removal.

“If the kiosk is a traditional red phone box, we are able to adopt it and agree to maintain it at our own expense - but the current batch of applications does not involve any of these. BT do have an adopt-a-kiosk scheme if people want to take them on.

“We then publicise the outcome for a month and issue a final notification of our decision to BT. They are able to appeal to Ofcom if we object to any removals.

“We have no legal powers to prevent their removal if they appeal successfully against our final notification because Ofcom make the final decision.

“There is no specific timetable for implementation of the removals.”