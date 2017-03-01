Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldershot’s Wellesley development has transformed Aldershot Garrison, Sir Gerald Howarth has told the House of Commons.

The Aldershot MP's comments came during a parliamentary debate on the government’s defence estate strategy.

Sir Gerald said the Wellesley scheme - which will create 3,850 homes on the former site of the garrison - has also provided new accommodation for soldiers and “excellent barrack facilities”.

He praised the management of the scheme, an £8 billion private finance initiative managed by Grainger plc.

He explained that the new army facilities had been funded from the sale of the land that the Wellesley project is taking shape on.

In his speech, the MP said: “I represent the home of the British Army and I am well aware that there are facilities around the country, principally in army hands, that have been allowed to deteriorate.

"It is necessary, therefore, that we examine the military estate.

“Having said that, I have a success story to report. As a result of the sale of military land in Aldershot, the garrison has been transformed with fantastic new buildings.

“Grainger is running the Wellesley programme, which involves the release of land in accordance with a masterplan.

“Grainger has spent a great deal of time ensuring that some of the historic buildings in Aldershot have been maintained.

"It has made its headquarters at Smith Dorrien House, a 19th-Century brick building that it has restored fabulously.”

However, Sir Gerald also said he was concerned that too much military land was being sold, not for military reasons but to raise cash for the Treasury.

He went on to say that he had been clear in his belief that much-needed increased funding of the Armed Forces must come from the government’s £12 billion international aid budget.

“The Treasury is not giving enough money to the Ministry of Defence,” he said.

“We have our national priorities completely wrong. We are spending an immoral amount of money on overseas aid, and we are neglecting our Armed Forces.”

Sir Gerald claimed that a programme of selling off military land was “misconceived and being done in a rush”, adding that Minley Manor was “sold in great haste”.

“There is a gathering rush to remove military facilities, and we will pay a big price,” he added.

“A policy simply to cash in on the value of the estate seems misguided when we may well need to build up our Armed Forces in the future, given the state of the world we find ourselves in today.”