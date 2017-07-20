Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Aldershot hairdresser has put down her scissors after working in the town for 60 years.

Margaret Owen, 75, is the owner of Julie... Hair, which has been at its current location in Victoria Road for more than 40 years.

Faced with a new landlord and a new lease, Mrs Owen decided to close the salon on June 30 – but she plans to keep in touch with her long-standing customers.

“There were lots of flowers and tears when I closed,” she said.

Mrs Owen continued: “They’ve stuck with me and we’ve grown old together. I only lost a customer when someone died.

“They feel like friends because they tell me everything about their lives. It’s true that people tell their hairdresser more than they tell their doctor.”

Mrs Owen was born in Upper Hale, Farnham. Her parents, Harold Robert Hole and Lily Edith Hole, ran the Royal Stores in Aldershot.

She attended Winton Road School in Farnham and then Farnham Arts School, before taking a Saturday job at the age of 14 with Aldershot hairdresser Maison Maylee.

“I wanted to be a hat designer but my parents couldn’t keep me at arts school any longer,” she recalled.

“It was not long after the war and I had to contribute to the household.

“I still wanted to work in a job that allowed me to be creative. I was determined to become a hairdresser early on.”

At 15 she became a full-time apprentice and spent time at each of the company’s salons – Maison Maylee in the High Street, Marion in Grosvenor Road and Julie in Victoria Road.

Her weekly wage was £1, two shillings and sixpence (around £20 today) with a half-day during the week and Sundays off.

“We had to be there at 8.30am every day to sweep the pavement,” she said. “The standards expected then were unlike anything we have these days.”

After completing a five-year apprenticeship and aged 21, Mrs Owen left Aldershot but returned five years later and was immediately approached by the owner of Julie.

“He offered me the lease,” she said. “It was very adventurous as I had hardly a penny to my name but I wasn’t worried. I was an outgoing person who would take risks.”

Within six months she had repaid a loan from the previous salon owner.

After several successful years, the salon had to relocate to its current location further along the road when its former site was redeveloped in the early 1970s into an Iceland supermarket.

“I managed to keep going through three recessions,” Mrs Owen said.

“Even when the unions were striking and I had no electricity or gas, I would drive customers to my house and back."

"I’ve always been willing to go the extra mile for them," Mrs Owen added.

“But I couldn’t commit to a new lease and besides, an awful lot has gone wrong in Aldershot. It’s not the town I remember.”

She added: “It used to be the case that every shop was filled, but you can’t say that now.

“It seems to have got worse and worse and it saddens me to see the way it is now.”