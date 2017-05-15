Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is under way in Aldershot on a development of 34 new homes for vulnerable and disabled Armed Forces veterans.

Ex-servicemen and women were invited to lay the first bricks at Centenary Lodge, which is taking shape on the site of the former Christmas Lodge care home in Evelyn Avenue.

The development by Stoll, a leading provider of veterans’ housing, follows research that identified Aldershot as an area of “particularly high” need for such housing.

The homes, which will be available to rent from March 2018, will come with a support worker for residents and vocational training open to other veterans living in the area.

The Mayor of Rushmoor, Councillor Jacqui Vosper, the leader of Rushmoor Borough Council, Councillor David Clifford, and Captain Andy Green of Aldershot Garrison joined current Stoll residents at the brick-laying ceremony.

One of them, army veteran Ian Belcher, said: “When I came out of the army, I was in a temporary hostel and ended up kipping in a tent.

“The more houses for veterans, the better. I think developments like this will make all the difference for veterans who need support the most.”

(Photo: Mac McLaren)

A Navy veteran identified only as Tina said: “This development is so important for veterans who are going through transition or who have been unsettled.

“Coming straight from military quarters, affordable housing is vital to make sure the change to civilian life is as easy as possible for them.”

Stoll chief executive, Ed Tytherleigh, said Centenary Lodge was its first development outside London and would help local veterans “feel part of a community”.

(Photo: Mac McLaren)

“We’re delighted to see this important development being built, as it will address the housing difficulties many people face when leaving the Armed Forces,” he said.

“We look forward to providing those in the greatest need with an affordable home to rent.

“Our housing model has worked well in London for 100 years. Now we can also support veterans in the Aldershot area to lead fulfilling and independent lives.”

Centenary Lodge is part of the Veterans’ Accommodation Pathway in Aldershot, funded by the Veterans’ Accommodation Fund, which aims to provide better housing services.

The Homes and Communities Agency, the Royal British Legion, the Bernard Sunley Charitable Foundation, The Clothworkers’ Foundation and the Wolfson Foundation have pledged money to support this scheme.