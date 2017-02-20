Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Talavera Infant School in Aldershot have been praised for making consistent improvements in teaching over the last few years.

The school, which was lifted from a rating of "inadequate" to "good" by education watchdog Ofsted in December 2012, received its first follow-up inspection last month.

In their report, published on Monday (February 13), inspectors confirmed that Talavera continued to be a "good" rated school thanks to the efforts of leaders, teachers and governors.

The inspectors noted that standards “increased steadily” in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Following a dip in 2016, staff “lost no time” in making changes to the curriculum and providing extra support for children who needed it.

This had already led to “rapid improvements in pupils’ learning” and children were on track to perform well in this year's national tests in reading, writing and maths, they said.

In a letter to headteacher Anne Wilson, the inspectors said: “Your school is a welcoming, friendly and hard-working place for pupils to play and learn. Strong relationships throughout the school ensure that pupils feel safe and secure.

“You and your team expect pupils to do their very best. Pupils are keen to learn and behave well. They enjoy receiving good citizenship awards for being kind and responsible.”

The inspectors acknowledged that, as it catered for military families, the school faced the challenge of pupils joining part-way through a year or leaving after a short time.

“You make sure these pupils are well-supported when they arrive, quickly assessing their needs and making sure that teaching plugs any gaps in their learning,” they said.

“You and your team are committed to securing the best outcomes for all pupils, regardless of their ability or background and no matter how long they are in the school.

“Parents are pleased with the school," said inspectors

"They appreciate the considerable improvements you have made in the school over the past few years, particularly in the quality of teaching.”

Mrs Wilson said: "My staff work hard to make sure the children are safe and happy in school, as we believe this helps them to learn. The Ofsted report reflects this.

"We have many service children who join us during the year, so I am pleased the inspectors recognised the hard work and commitment my staff give to securing the best outcomes for all pupils."