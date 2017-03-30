Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ambitious bid to transform Aldershot's much-loved lido into a spanking new facility including a heated pool and golf course is still on the cards.

Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC) will consider the revised proposals for the historic lido which dates back to the 1930s and was used for the modern pentathlon in the 1948 Olympic Games.

The date for the cabinet review is yet to be confirmed.

It is hoped that the second design will satisfy critics of the first plan which was brought to the table in October 2013.

What are the plans?

The proposed makeover includes even more water flumes, adding to the lido's current three.

Plans also include a large heated outdoor pool, a children's 'splash pad' and an all-year adventure golf facility.

Also on the cards is replacing the current indoor pools with a spanking new one, a training pool, gym, dance studio and café.

Why refurbish the lido?

The regeneration scheme will make lido more family-friendly and appeal to a wider audience by encouraging people to take part in a range of activities.

Councillor Bruce Thomas, chairman of the RBC Lido Review Working Group, predicts the plans will be a success.

He said: "This is an exciting time for Aldershot and if affordable, we think these new facilities will be popular with our residents and visitors.

"We recognise that we need to improve the Lido to increase usage and reduce the subsidy."

(Photo: Surrey Advertiser)

The project is set to address concerns raised over the sustainability of the Lido.

Between 2014 and 2015, the outdoor pool had a whopping 10,000 reduction in attendances.

Has this satisfied sceptics?

Previous opposition to the plans has since died down following a questionnaire put to residents last summer and it is hoped that the revised proposal will address concerns.

Mr Justin Coll, Head of Aldershot Civic Society, told Get Surrey: "It seems that the council has listened to our concerns and questions.

"People asked for a cafe which is now included in the plans.

"There were also concerns over the shape of the pool and the sustainability if the outdoor pool but the heated pool will mean people can use it throughout the year."

The revised proposal also incorporates the splash pad within the existing pool structure, rather than replacing a swimming pool, which was also a cause of concern among locals.

Members of Friend of Aldershot Lido (FOAL) has previously raised concerns over the revamp.

(Photo: Surrey Advertiser)

Following the first proposal in 2015, Councillor Alex Crawford warned that the council risked dividing Aldershot and Rushmoor if it failed to listen to residents.

He has since said that he supports the proposals.

He said: "FOAL are supporting the proposal and we are working with the Lido Review Group to bring this vision forward."

But not all critics are entirely convinced.

Mr Coll said: "We are still concerned that the golf course will replace the green space people enjoy sitting on during the summertime.

"We need more detailed plans for the Civic Society to fully support it."

RBC has assured that all financial options, costs and viability will be explored before the plans go ahead.