Families splashed out at Aldershot Lido on Saturday (May 27) as the fun pool opened for the summer.

There was live music on the day, while the Friends of Aldershot Lido (FOAL) presented prizes to the winners of a schools competition to design posters promoting the venue.

The lido is open daily for this week’s half-term holiday and will operate on weekends in June before opening daily for the summer on Saturday July 1.

The poster competition was organised by FOAL in co-operation with Rushmoor Borough Council and Places for People, which operates the lido on the borough council’s behalf.

(Photo: Les Williams)

The winners were Illyana Stetsenko, a Year 3 pupil at Park Primary School, and Christina Wigley, a Year 6 pupil at St Joseph’s RC Primary School. They each received a family season ticket for the lido, while each pupil in their classes will get a family day ticket.

(Photo: Les Williams)

Aldershot Lido will host its first open-air cinema evenings on Thursday July 13 and Thursday August 17. Tickets will go on sale soon.

The idea came from FOAL, which has been working with Rushmoor on staging extra activities to boost visitor numbers at the lido.

(Photo: Les Williams)

The venue will also host family fun days on Sunday July 30 and Sunday August 20.

For more about the lido, visit www.rushmoor.gov.uk/lido or see the Aldershot Lido page on Facebook.