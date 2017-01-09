Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman suffered a broken shoulder after being pushed out of a moving car outside a Blackwater supermarket, police have said.

Hampshire Police said the 47-year-old woman was pushed into the car park of Aldi in London Road at about 6.30pm on Saturday January 7.

The force added the woman was dragged along by the car for a short while.

A 46-year-old man from Aldershot has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, police said.

The force added they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault.

“We’d especially like to hear from anyone who has any footage of the incident,” a spokesman said.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170008055, or leave an anonymous message with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.