A man from Aldershot has pleaded guilty to assault following a road incident in Church Crookham.

Jason Evans, 23, of Canning Road, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday (February 22) charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident in Bourley Road on Sunday January 22.

Hampshire Constabulary said the 68-year-old victim was driving in a silver Honda Civic when another vehicle, described as a dark Peugeout-style hatchback car, pulled up in front of him at about 4pm.

The force added a man, believed to be a passenger, got out of the car and approached the victim's vehicle before assaulting him.

The victim suffered facial injuries as a result.

Evans admitted the assault charge and will be sentenced on March 16.

He had previously admitted breaching a 12-month conditional discharge order imposed at Dorset Magistrates’ Court on May 13 last year for two shoplifting offences, which will also be considered at the sentencing.

Evans also admitted two charges of theft during a hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on January 24.

The first incident was on May 22 last year when Evans entered a building in Sea Road, Bournemouth, and stole two bicycles worth £1,500.

The second incident was on July 1 last year when Evans stole another bike of an unknown value from a building in Christchurch Road, Bournemouth.

He was convicted by magistrates on both offences.

Evans was remanded in custody until his crown court sentencing.