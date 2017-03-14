The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has appeared in court today charged with murdering a 75-year-old man in Aldershot.

Sun Maya Tamang, 50, of Victoria Road, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (March 14) charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated burglary and false imprisonment.

An investigation was launched on Friday (March 10) after Man Limbu, of Grove Road, Aldershot, was found unconscious in a flat in Victoria Road, in Aldershot, at 5.30pm that day.

Hampshire Police officers and ambulance staff attended, but Mr Limbu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire Police made an arrest shortly after the discovery and applied for a time extension on Monday (March 13) for further questioning of Ms Tamang, who was then charged.

(Photo: Hampshire Police)

In court on Tuesday, Ms Tamang stood with her head down as she entered the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court from custody.

Dressed in a grey top and grey tracksuit bottoms, she spoke through an interpreter only to confirm her name, date of birth and her address. Her head was bowed as the charges were read out.

The charge of murder relates to an incident in Victoria Road, Aldershot, on March 10.

(Photo: Steve Porter)

The charges of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and false imprisonment relate to an incident involving a 47-year-old woman that took place in a property in Grove Road, Aldershot, on the same day.

The case was sent to Winchester Crown Court for a hearing on Thursday (March 16).

Ms Tamang remains in custody, with magistrates saying "we believe there is a realistic prospect that you will commit further offences or abscond."