A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and false imprisonment in relation to the death of an elderly man in Aldershot.

The 50-year-old woman from Aldershot will remain in police custody until Monday afternoon (March 13) after Hampshire Police was granted more time to question the suspect.

The arrest comes after the body of a 75-year-old man was discovered at a property in Victoria Road on Friday night (March 10).

Officers and ambulance staff attended but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has begun to determine the exact nature of what has happened."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 101 quoting Operation Dove (44170090846), or contact Hampshire Police via the website.