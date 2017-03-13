Video will play in

An Aldershot woman has been charged with murder after police discovered a man's body inside a property in the town.

Detectives launched an investigation after a 75-year-old man was found on Friday evening (March 10).

Man Limbu, of Grove Road, Aldershot, was found unconscious in a flat in Victoria Road, Aldershot, at 5.30pm.

Hampshire Police officers and ambulance staff attended, but Mr Limbu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire Police made an arrest shortly after the discovery and applied for a time extension on Monday (March 13) for further questioning.

(Photo: Hampshire Police)

After further inquiries by detectives, Sun Maya Tamang, 50, of Victoria Road, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated burglary and false imprisonment.

She has been remanded in custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (March 14).

(Photo: Steve Porter)

A police spokesman said the charge of murder relates to an incident in Victoria Road, Aldershot, on March 10.

The charges of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and false imprisonment relate to an incident involving a 47-year-old woman that took place in a property in Grove Road, Aldershot, on the same day.