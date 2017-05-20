Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerns have been raised about the safety and development of children at a nursery in Aldershot.

Park Nursery and Preschool, in Gloucester Road, was rated as "requiring improvement" following an inspection by education watchdog Ofsted in April 2016.

A follow-up visit in March this year showed that standards had fallen further and the nursery has now been re-graded as "inadequate".

In a report, inspectors said there had been "several breaches" of child safeguarding and welfare requirements at the nursery.

“The manager has failed to share information and report concerns about children’s welfare to relevant agencies,” the inspectors said.

“This puts children at risk of harm.

“Staff fail to effectively risk assess the environment.

"This has a significant impact on children’s safety.”

It was noted assessments to establish children’s educational starting points were not completed for all youngsters, meaning staff were unable to chart their progress.

“The weaknesses in teaching and assessment have a significant impact on children’s learning and development,” the report said.

“Disadvantaged children do not do as well as other children of the same age.”

The inspectors found that staff at Park Nursery "‘fail to work closely with parents".

“Staff do not share information effectively to ensure children make good progress, especially those with special educational needs or disabilities,” the report said.

The inspection described staff induction and supervision procedures as "inadequate".

“The manager does not support staff, to enable them to develop their skills further and improve practice,” the report said.

The inspectors made positive findings during their visit to the nursery, including "some staff demonstrate good teaching skills".

“Children show an eagerness to learn and engage well with the regular staff,” the report said.

“Staff support children to behave appropriately and offer meaningful praise. Children interact positively with their peers.”

Susan Fairley, manager of Park Nursery School and Preschool, said: “Clearly, we were very disappointed about Ofsted’s judgement, but we acknowledge there are areas that we needed to improve upon without delay.

“We have moved quickly to respond in taking action to address the areas of weakness that Ofsted has highlighted, to act in the best interests of the children in our care.

“Since the inspection, Ofsted has conducted a monitoring visit which, I’m pleased to say, went extremely well.

“The inspector was very positive about all the work that we have done.”