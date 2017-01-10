Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police appeal has been launched after a pedestrian was injured following a collision with a car in Aldershot at 4.30pm on Friday (January 6).

The 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a cut to the back of her head and swelling to her neck, after the crash with a dark-coloured car.

It had been turning into Royale Close from Church Road and the driver stopped but the details he gave are incorrect. He left the scene before police officers arrived.

Hampshire Constabulary said: “Officers would like to speak to the driver, who had his young daughter in the car at the time of the collision.

“There was also a male pedestrian, who stopped to help the woman, who officers would also like to speak to as he may have information which could help.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170006966, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.