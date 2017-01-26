Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is under way on a £150,000 transformation of the children's play area in Aldershot’s Manor Park.

The section was closed on Monday (January 23) so contractors could start removing outdated equipment, including swings, a seesaw and a playhouse.

They will be replaced with a larger safari-themed play area featuring a tiger’s den, an elephants’ watering hole and a crocodile swamp, which is expected to be open by spring.

Rushmoor Borough Council is using £115,000 contributed by local housing developers towards community facilities, plus £35,000 from its coffers.

Several designs were displayed on the council’s website in November, with residents encouraged to vote for their favourite option.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

A report prepared for the council’s cabinet said that, unlike the outdated play area, the new facility is designed to be enjoyed by children of all physical abilities.

“The current playground is at the end of its life and has limited play value,” the report concluded. “The new facility will be more attractive and it is inclusive.

“Unlike small facilities, these larger playgrounds are more popular as they allow a wider age range of children, particularly siblings, to play together and they also attract residents from further afield.”

In the meantime, families are encouraged to use the play area in Aldershot Park, near the Lido, or to visit other parks and playgrounds listed at www.rushmoor.gov.uk/parks.