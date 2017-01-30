Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer based in Aldershot has been awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal for rescuing a drowning woman.

Constable Nathan Lucy received the honour for his "selfless actions" while on duty in a previous role, when he saved the life of a woman who jumped into the sea from the Red Jet Terminal in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Constable Lucy, a dog handler for Hampshire Police, was on duty in Cowes in April 2014 when he heard that a vulnerable woman had gone into the water.

He followed her from the shore and encouraged her to swim towards him, but she failed to respond. Knowing she was in danger of drowning due to the current and freezing temperatures, he took a life ring and jumped into the sea.

When he reached her, the woman struggled and PC Lucy was dragged under the surface. He managed to get a hold of the woman as the pair were pulled to safety by people on a jetty who has seen them in trouble.

The woman went very still and PC Lucy had to dive to keep her head out of the water. He kept hold of her until they were on the jetty, where the woman was given immediate lifesaving treatment before being taken to hospital.

'Great dedication'

PC Lucy, who received a Chief Constable’s Commendation for Bravery following the rescue, was praised in his medal citation for "displaying great dedication and remaining in control".

He said: “It is a great honour to receive this award. I feel very proud to have my work recognised at this level.”

Hampshire Police’s Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said: “I would like to congratulate PC Lucy following the news that he has been awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal.

“This medal is given to those who have shown exemplary bravery. There is no doubt that PC Lucy demonstrated this when he jumped into the water, so I am very pleased his actions have been honoured.

“Hampshire Constabulary is very lucky to have such a dedicated officer serving to protect our communities.”

Hampshire Police Federation chairman John Apter added: “This is one of the most prestigious honours that a police officer can receive.

“Without a second thought for his own safety, and going well beyond what was expected of him, PC Lucy did what was needed to save that woman’s life. He certainly deserves this medal.”