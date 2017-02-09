Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot man has been charged after two police officers were assaulted in the town centre on Tuesday night (February 7).

Simon Priest, 41, of Pegasus Avenue, has been charged with GBH with intent, attempted GBH intent, escaping lawful custody, possession of a Section 5 firearm and theft.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Both police officers were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said officers were called to a domestic incident in Pegasus Avenue at around 7pm.

"Two officers who attended the scene were assaulted and suffered serious injuries," they said.

"They were both taken to Frimley Park Hospital. One was taken to St George's Hospital in London, where he is receiving treatment.

"The other was discharged overnight."

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary quoting Operation Senate or call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.