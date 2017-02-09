Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot man arrested in connection with an assault on two police officers on Tuesday (February 7) has denied several charges in court.

Simon Priest, 41, of Pegasus Avenue, North Town, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 9).

He pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, attempted GBH with intent, escaping lawful custody, possession of a firearm and theft.

The 41-year-old will go on trial at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday March 15. He has been remanded in custody until then.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said officers were called to a domestic incident in Pegasus Avenue at around 7pm.

"Two officers who attended the scene were assaulted and suffered serious injuries," the spokesman said.

"They were both taken to Frimley Park Hospital. One was later taken to St George's Hospital in London, where he is receiving treatment. The other was discharged overnight."

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary quoting Operation Senate or call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.