Police stopped 55 speeding drivers during an operation in Aldershot last week, at the spot where two girls were hit and killed last year .

Hampshire Constabulary ’s roads policing officers joined forces with Military Police from Aldershot Garrison in a one-night operation on Thursday (April 20) targeting dangerous driving in Queen's Avenue and Hospital Hill.

It was held just a week after soldier Michael Casey was jailed for six years for causing the deaths of talented runners Stacey Burrows, 16, and Lucy Pygott, 17, by driving dangerously in Queens Avenue on November 8 .

During the operation, one driver was stopped for driving at 49mph in a 30mph zone. Eleven fines were issued for a range of offences.

Two motorists were fined for speeding and one for driving without due care and attention.

Three were fined for having no insurance, three for not having an MOT, one for not wearing a seatbelt and another for using a mobile phone while driving.

Five cars were also seized by police for offences including no insurance and no MOT.

Constable Chris Pike said: “We carry out operations like this throughout the year and we hope this type of action in the area sends a clear message to motorists that we do take speeding seriously.

“We see too often the devastating consequences that speeding can have on people’s lives.

“We will do what we can to stop those motorists who persistently put their lives and the lives of other road users at risk.

“The consequences can be fatal and it is not worth the risk.”

Constable Pike said Hampshire Police worked closely with the military to “help make our roads safer for all users”.

He added: “This was a great opportunity to speak to motorists and educate them about road safety.”

Casey, 24, of St Paul’s Road in Tottenham, north London, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Winchester Crown Court on April 13.

The court heard he was over the drink-drive limit and was driving at 40mph in a 30mph zone at the time of the fatal collision.

He was also distracted by vomit left in his car by a passenger earlier that evening.

He received a six-year jail term and was disqualified from driving for 10 years.

Stacey, from Farnborough , and Lucy, from Hartley Wintney , were out on a training run when they were hit by Casey’s black Ford Focus.

The pair were both members of Aldershot, Farnham and District Athletics Club and were warmly remembered in a series of heartbreaking tributes by the club .

In January, Stacey’s brother Lee Burrows ran the Farnborough Half Marathon to raise money for charity in memory of his sister.

He said: “Stacey and Lucy were well on their way to achieving greatness both as athletes and as students , two very determined and committed individuals that will be sadly missed by family and friends .”