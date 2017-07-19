The video will start in 8 Cancel

A knife amnesty bin has been placed in Aldershot police station as part of a national campaign.

Members of the public can dispose of knives and bladed articles in the bin, located at the front office of the station, until Sunday (July 23).

The amnesty is part of Operation Sceptre, a national campaign to tackle knife crime and educate people about the dangers associated with knives.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: “We are using the amnesty bins to help protect people from harm by taking those weapons off the streets."

“We know people carry knives for many reasons including fear, or because they think it will protect them," the spokesman added.

“In reality, carrying a knife puts you at greater risk of being seriously injured or killed, not to mention being arrested for possession of a bladed article."

"The amnesty is a chance to hand in unlawful weapons and walk away before it’s too late.”

Aldershot police station, in Wellington Terrace, is open Monday to Saturday from 8am-8pm and on Sundays from 9am-5pm.