A former pub in Aldershot has been partially turned into unauthorised bedsits, prompting a crackdown by Rushmoor Borough Council.

Council officers have issued an enforcement notice to the owner of the Queens Road building, formerly The Rising Sun, after discovering that the upper floors were being used without permission as accommodation for 10 people.

This is the latest example of "rogue landlords" operating in Aldershot’s disused buildings.

Similar enforcement notices have been issued to the owner of The Old Warehouse, in Star Yard, off Victoria Road, and the former Beehive pub in High Street.

A report prepared for the council’s development management committee explained that officers took action because the "unauthorised bedsitting rooms (at The Rising Sun) provide an unacceptably poor living environment for occupiers".

The report said the pub lacked adequate off-street parking for the number of people staying there, arguing this would worsen an existing lack of on-street parking.

“The unauthorised bedsitting use thereby has the potential to cause indiscriminate, dangerous and obstructive parking in adjoining and nearby streets to the detriment of the safety and convenience of highway users,” it said.

The report also explains that, by not seeking permission from the council, the owner of the pub site had avoided a legal requirement on developers to contribute towards protecting green spaces in the borough for recreational use.

Usually, a property of three or more storeys requires a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence from the borough council in order for it to be used as accommodation.

However, this was not the case with the upper area because the first and second floors are self-contained and separate to the former pub on the ground and basement floors, making the upstairs officially a two-storey property.

However, the owner is still required to submit a formal planning application to the council to change the use of the building to an HMO.

The report adds that taking no action against this breach of planning rules would "endorse acceptance of an unacceptably poor living environment, over-intensive use of the property, inadequate on-site parking and failure to address the impact upon nature conservation".

In September, appeals against enforcement notices on unauthorised bedsits at The Old Warehouse and the former Beehive were rejected, giving the owner six months to remove the tenants and reverse conversion work.

(Photo: TMS)

The Beehive had been transformed, without planning permission, into a seven-bedroom house of multiple occupation, with six self-contained studio flats to the rear of the pub.

The Old Warehouse had been converted into an 18-bedroom house of multiple occupation, with 12 bedsitting rooms and six rooms with shared facilities, although this had been scaled back by the time the appeals went before an independent planning inspector.

The inspector’s report said living conditions at The Beehive were "below an acceptable standard for permanent dwellings", while work carried out at The Old Warehouse had created "something little better than a Dickensian doss-house".

The owner of both properties, Mohammed Farooq Choudhary, was first issued with enforcement notices by Rushmoor Borough Council in November and December 2015, but he appealed both.

Mr Choudhary has until March to comply with the notices or risk court action. It means both properties must cease to be used as houses and all partitions, kitchens, bathrooms, materials and debris must be removed.

At the time of publication of the inspector’s report, Mr Choudhary said: “We never let our tenants down. We have very happy people in there. It is no problem.

“If the council complied with us, it would not have got this far. I’m sure we can sort it out.”