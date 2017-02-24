Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners trying to save the future of an Aldershot pub are waiting to hear whether it will receive legal protection.

Supporters of The Royal Staff in Mount Pleasant Road leapt into action after finding out it had been put up for sale on a commercial property website by its brewery owner Fuller’s, sparking fears it could be sold off for housing.

Aldershot Civic Society, Aldershot History Society and the Surrey and Hampshire Borders branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) submitted an Asset of Community Value (ACV) application to Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC).

ACV status, if granted, would stall any sale of the pub for six months to give local people a chance to bid for it.

This is on top of RBC's policy that planning applications to turn pubs into housing must show there is no long-term need for the pub.

The groups reported in January that their application had been rejected following an objection lodged by Fuller’s.

However, a second ACV application was made by pub customers calling themselves Save Our Staff (SOS), who claimed Fuller’s objection was “further evidence that it is an anti-community corporate body”.

"Hopeful rather than confident"

Kevin Travers, of CAMRA, said campaigners were “hopeful rather than confident” that ACV status would be granted.

Mr Travers claimed that, although Fuller’s has put the pub on the market as a “going concern or an investment opportunity”, the company was deliberately making it difficult to get information about the profitability of the pub.

“The Royal Staff is definitely a viable business, but Fuller’s has given us the impression that it thinks it can get more money by selling The Royal Staff for housing,” he said.

An RBC spokesman confirmed receipt of the application and said "initial issues with validation" had been resolved.

He said that, following validation, the council will have eight weeks to consult with Fuller's and ward councillors before making a decision.

"Get feet through the door"

The leader of the council, Councillor David Clifford, said he had "lots of sympathy" with the ACV application but stressed it had to be assessed using strict financial criteria.

Even if it is approved, a crowdfunding campaign would be needed to put together a community bid for the pub, Cllr Clifford said.

He added: “I’ve told them [the campaigners] that the best thing in the meantime is to support the pub with feet through the door and pints over the bar.”

A Fuller's spokesman said The Royal Staff was one of a number of sites earmarked for sale and that "proceedings are at a very early stage".