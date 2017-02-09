Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The headteacher of an Aldershot school insists there are "no hard feelings" after it lost an appeal to build new classrooms.

St Joseph’s Primary School, in Bridge Road, applied to Rushmoor Borough Council last March for permission to build six classrooms and extend its main hall to accommodate 140 extra pupils.

The bid was refused on the grounds that the school had not identified enough existing or potential parking space to cope with the influx, meaning a proposed expansion would "give rise to detrimental traffic and parking conditions on the surrounding highway".

The school’s management appealed against the refusal, but this has been dismissed by an independent inspector.

Following the latest report, St Joseph’s headteacher Bill James said: “We’re desperately disappointed and extremely sad at this decision, but there’s nothing we can do.

“We didn’t win the argument and there are no other avenues to go down, so we’ve just got to move on. There are no hard feelings.”

Mr James said the school received many more applications than it could accommodate, and its expansion plans had been submitted in response to demand from local families.

“This decision will have an impact on members of the community who want a faith-based education for their children, because it means we cannot increase our intake,” he added.

“Parents won’t be able to send their children to the school of their choice.”

In its original refusal notice, the borough council’s development management committee said the school had failed to show parking could be "secured in the long-term sufficient to accommodate the additional demand".

A borough report said that, in dismissing the appeal, the inspector noted the school’s existing parking "already results in haphazard parking by parents" and that this led to "conflict between vehicles and pedestrians".

The inspector was "unconvinced of the effectiveness" of a range of measures for alternative travel and parking proposed by the school.

He concluded that an expansion in numbers would result in an "adverse effect on traffic and parking in the area that would harm highway safety", and believed the impact from the proposed development would be "severe".

The report added: “The inspector noted that the provision of additional school capacity would have a positive social impact in contributing toward needs in the area.

"However, the environmental harm arising from the impact on highway safety would outweigh these positive economic and social benefits.”

Mr James said that, despite the setback, there were "exciting things happening in local education" such as the creation of a new school as part of Aldershot’s Wellesley development.

He also welcomed Hampshire County Council’s recent decision to merge three Aldershot schools – Belle Vue Infant, Newport Junior and The Connaught School – to create the town’s first "all-through" school for ages four to 16.

“Education in Aldershot is good,” he added. “We are just part of that team. We will look at what else we can do to take us forward.”