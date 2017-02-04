Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talavera Infant School in Aldershot will enjoy a new lease of life through a refurbishment project worth millions of pounds.

The school in Gun Hill is set to receive £2.48 million from a government funding pot of almost £10m, which will revamp four schools across the county built in the 1960s and in need of modernisation.

Talavera, along with the other selected schools, will be reclad with an energy-efficient insulated "envelope" which Hampshire County Council (HCC) has already successfully installed in more than 30 school buildings.

The council has previously reported that recladding the schools with this material extends the life of the buildings at a fraction of the cost of building new schools.

More detailed plans will be developed in the coming months, with work expected to start later this year.

HCC leader, Councillor Roy Perry, thanked the council’s children’s services team for securing funding from the Education Funding Agency.

“Securing this major investment from the government is welcome news for pupils, teachers and parents,” Cllr Perry said.

“While they are structurally sound, these school buildings are in need of work due to poor insulation and relatively high energy costs.

“Recladding the buildings will not only reduce energy costs and help protect the environment but will also extend the life of the buildings, making them more sustainable and delivering the best value for money for taxpayers.”

'Brighter and more modern looking'

Councillor Peter Edgar, HCC’s executive member for education, added: “This investment is very important, as the quality of school buildings is a significant contributor to the success of a child’s learning.

“This work will create brighter, modern-looking and inspiring buildings where pupils can thrive and succeed in the future.”

The announcement is on top of HCC’s wider £300m investment in schools, made up of £233m from the council and £70m in government funding. The authority has hailed this as the "most significant building programme" in its history.

This programme has already created 7,360 new primary and secondary school places between 2013 to 2016. It is expected to create a total of 18,275 places by 2020.

Last week, HCC said it "cautiously welcomed" the government’s proposed new approach to funding schools, which would bring in an extra £4.5m for mainstream education and an extra £9m for pupils with special educational needs.

Councillor Edgar explained that Hampshire schools currently receive the third lowest level of funding in the country.

He said the government’s consultation on a new funding formula was "generally good news" but stressed the "devil is in the detail".

He revealed the council’s concern that some of Hampshire’s smaller schools, most of them rural, and those in areas of deprivation could lose funding under the proposed formula.

Almost all schools in the county with fewer than 200 pupils would lose some funding, he claimed.

“Up until now, the council has been able to use its discretion to the fullest extent, with considerable success, to protect small schools and ensure funding best fits local needs,” Cllr Edgar said.

“We would be extremely worried if this flexibility was compromised. We will be making representations to the government accordingly.

"It is listening closely, as are Hampshire’s MPs, which leaves us optimistic that the right outcome will prevail.”