Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weekend visitors to Aldershot will be happy to see the return of their favourite double act... a singing pensioner and his toy emu.

Derek Asker, of Crowholt, Wrecclesham, is known locally as the Tuckwell Singer after serenading shoppers outside the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice shop in Union Street on Saturday afternoons for 25 years.

The 85-year-old, who raises around £100 a month for the hospice, decided to jazz up his act in 2014 by introducing Remu, a toy emu he rescued from the recycling bin at the Sue Ryder Care charity shop in Farnborough.

Remu attracted a lot of attention with his bright blue fur, but he sadly had to be retired after just a couple of months when Mr Asker found it too difficult to hold him and sing at the same time.

After encouragement from family and friends, however, the veteran entertainer has brought back his beloved beaked sidesick by attaching him to a pole on the wheelchair he uses to transport his amplifier through the town.

“I’m a problem-solver, so I stuck an old Halloween broomstick on the wheelchair and Remu dances around it,” he said.

“You could say he’s taken ‘pole’ position in our act. It’s wonderful to have Remu back from hibernation.

“It actually works better this way because Remu is always on display, rather then appearing out of a bag for a few minutes at a time.

(Photo: Chris Whiteoak (TMS))

"People take a lot of interest in Remu and they often come over to meet him.”

Mr Asker and Remu perform outside the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice shop on three out of every four Saturdays, usually between 1pm and 4pm.

They then move around Aldershot town centre so that more people can see their act.

“I have songs for different locations,” Mr Asker said. “We stop outside Clark’s and sing These Boots are Made for Walking.

"We go to McDonald’s to sing Old MacDonald had a Farm, and we go to Specsavers to sing I Can See Clearly Now.

“People love it. I’ve got lots of songs memorised and I think it looks and sounds better when it’s from memory.

"People say I should go on X Factor, but it’s not my scene. I like to go to open mic nights instead.”

Mr Asker has 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He has actively supported charities in the area for more than four decades.