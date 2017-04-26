Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two skiers with learning disabilities who train in Aldershot have won medals in this year’s Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Karen Oosthuizen and Alex Scarborough are members of Aldershot Snowsports for the Disabled, which meets monthly at the Alpine Snowsports Centre in Gallwey Road.

The pair were selected to represent Britain at the Games in Austria last month, while their coach Pete Jesse was selected to be part of the Team GB coaching staff.

Karen, 25, won gold in the the alpine intermediate slalom and silver in the intermediate “Super G” giant slalom.

Alex, 19, won silver in the advanced Super G and bronze in the alpine advanced slalom.

Members of the club held a special reception after their latest session on Sunday April 9 to celebrate the trio’s achievements.

(Photo: Les Williams TMS)

Jan Williams, chairman of the club, said: “We want to extend a big thank you to everyone who supported Karen, Alex and Pete in attending the World Winter Games.

"It was an awesome experience for everyone.

“We are particularly proud when we consider that our skiers, who train on an artificial slope, were competing against athletes from the great skiing nations of the world.

“Their rivals from Austria, France and Switzerland have no idea what an artificial slope is, as they have the luxury of practicing on real snow slopes.”