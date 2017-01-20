Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a soldier was stabbed in the neck has been rebailed.

Soldier David Ferguson, 26, was stabbed at Mons Barracks in Aldershot on Saturday, November 12.

The attack took place in Princes Avenue just after 6.15am. The soldier required treatment at the major trauma centre at St George’s Hospital in Tooting.

A 19-year-old local man was arrested in connection with the incident and bailed until Thursday, January 19. On Thursday, a spokesman for Hampshire Police confirmed the man had been rebailed until March 19 pending further enquiries.

The spokesman also confirmed that a 22-year-old man from Aldershot, who was also arrested in connection with the incident and bailed until Wednesday, January 18, has since been released with no further action to be taken.

In a statement issued after the arrests, Hampshire Police revealed that the pair were not soldiers and ‘how they came to be in the barracks is forming part of the investigation’.

A statement released by a British Army spokesman in November confirmed the attack had taken place but said it would be ‘inappropriate to comment further’ while the police investigation is underway.