A former volunteer policeman who was jailed six years ago after being caught with more than 2,000 indecent images has again been imprisoned after he downloaded hundreds of new child abuse pictures.

Married father Stephen Gorham, 53, was jailed for two years after officers discovered a trove of abuse images on a laptop and hard drive at his Aldershot home.

Gorham, of Heron Wood Road, admitted five counts of making indecent images of children, including 21 still images and one video classified as category A - the worst kind.

James Kellam, prosecuting at Winchester Crown Court on Friday (May 12), said police seized 13 devices and found a laptop and a hard drive contained dozens of pornographic images of children.

He added police found 22 images of category A, 49 category B pictures and 400 category C pictures, as well as one category A moving image, a category B video and three films of category C.

Mr Kellam said: "It was apparent from the defendant's search history that he had gone looking for indecent images.

"He was interviewed and made no comment, but pleas were entered in due course."

Gorham resigned from his role as a special constable with Hampshire Police in April 2011 after he was handed an eight-month jail term when police discovered a collection of images depicting young teenagers.

Judge Guy Boney, jailing Gorham in 2011, told him he brought a "dark shadow on the uniform you wore" with his offending and hurt the reputation of Hampshire Police.

Alexandra Scott, representing Gorham on Friday, said her client was "hugely motivated" to seek help for his continued offending and suggested that a community order, including unpaid work, would be appropriate.

She added: "He would lose his accommodation and work with a custodial sentence. It would have a huge impact upon him.

"We are not talking about somebody who refuses to accept responsibility.

"He is aware that what he does is wrong and there's a harm from anyone providing a market for images of this sort.

"He does have the support of his wife and daughter."

Recorder Nick Atkinson QC jailed Gorham for two years and ordered him to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

He said: "I accept that you have sought some assistance with what you recognise to be a very real problem in your life.

"Fortunately, you have the support and assistance of your wife and daughter, however I take the view that a custodial sentence is appropriate.

"I sincerely hope you continue to seek assistance with the support of your family so you do not find yourself here yet again."