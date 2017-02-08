Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot convenience store which was stripped of its licence to sell alcohol last year has been refused a new one.

The Station Corner Shop, in Station Road, had its premises licence revoked by Rushmoor Borough Council in October after failing police test purchases in February and July by selling alcohol to customers aged 16 and 15.

The council’s licensing sub-committee has rejected an application for a new licence made by Pal Singh, the brother of the previous licence holder Charanjit Singh Arora, over concerns about the "potential for crime and disorder and the protection of young people".

At a recent hearing, the sub-committee heard non-UK-duty-paid tobacco and cigarettes had been found in the shop, along with chewing tobacco that did not have the required health warnings and wines and spirits with either none, or false, duty-paid stamps.

At the time the shop’s licence was revoked, Mr Arora said he planned to bring in another family member to run the store.

However, the sub-committee was told a Hampshire County Council trading standards officer who had visited the store believed Mr Arora and Mr Singh were business partners and the officer had no confidence anything would improve with a new licence.

The Hampshire council officer said he felt Mr Singh had not been proactive in preventing the sale of alcohol to underage buyers, and that sales of illicit alcohol and tobacco would continue if a new licence was granted.

A Rushmoor council licensing officer told the sub-committee Mr Arora had been present at meetings concerning his brother’s application and that, when contact had been made with Mr Singh, Mr Arora had replied.

The officer added that visits to the store showed that Mr Arora was still involved in the business and was apparently still in charge.

She said that during five visits to the store, Mr Arora had been seen on three occasions. The sub-committee noted Mr Arora was still registered as the store’s contact for business rates and food safety.

It accepted the evidence showed a "lack of confidence the business would be properly managed in future", a finding echoed at the hearing by a Hampshire Police officer.

Councillor Ken Muschamp, Rushmoor cabinet member for business, safety and regulation, said: “I give my full backing to this decision.

“Only a few months ago, The Station Corner Shop had issues with selling alcohol to minors and was also found to have illicit tobacco and alcohol on its shelves.

“Nothing has been shown to us in the months since [the brothers] lost their licence that gives us any confidence this business will be run in a competent and compliant manner.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that the streets around stores and pubs in Rushmoor are free from any disorder exacerbated by alcohol, and that underage children and young people are not able to get their hands on alcohol.

“This decision reinforces our strong commitment to that responsibility.”

The Station Corner Shop remains open as a general grocery store and will be monitored regularly by Rushmoor Borough Council.