New powers to deal with former legal highs, including 'Spice', are helping police to crack down on substance abuse in Aldershot, according to the town’s top cop.

Inspector Olga Venner, head of Hampshire Constabulary’s Rushmoor district, said the town had a "historic problem" with legal highs, many of which were finally banned last year.

She said her team had been using the new powers to tackle suppliers of what are now referred to as New Psychoactive Substances (NPS).

Her officers have made five arrests in the past year and, while these cases are still going through the courts, she is hopeful of "successful prosecutions in the near future".

Under the Psychoactive Substances Act, which came into force in May 2016, it is illegal to produce, supply, offer to supply or import any psychoactive substance if it is likely to be used for its psychoactive effects, regardless of its potential for harm.

An addition to the legislation in December made it illegal to possess the most potent NPS, cannabinoids – chemicals soaked into plants, claiming to give the effects of cannabis.

Insp Venner said the force was focused on catching suppliers but it was important to confiscate damaging cannabinoids such as Spice, for example through stop and search powers.

“Spice is a really nasty substance that can lead to black-outs, personality problems and aggression,” she said.

“Some people think cannabis is quite innocuous but Spice is certainly not. Those who get themselves involved in it find it’s not easy to get themselves off it.

“We know there is a historic problem in Aldershot with the use of substances such as this and we are working hard to gather intelligence on local suppliers.

“Whereas we have tried and tested means of identifying drugs such as cocaine and heroin, it is more difficult to establish an NPS is illegal because the producers can change a few molecules and it becomes legal again.

“There’s the added problem that NPS users often mix substances and they are not always honest with us about what they’ve taken.”

Insp Venner said the new laws were a marked improvement on the situation when NPS was still legal and police had to use antisocial behaviour powers to combat sales.

In February 2015, officers secured a three-month closure of UK Skunkworks in Victoria Way, Aldershot, although these premises are now used by a legitimate vaping business.

Insp Venner added it was difficult to establish why Aldershot, in particular, had such a history of NPS use.

"We have a visible population of street drinkers in Aldershot, so it might just be that the use of NPS has been more visible as a result,” she said.

“These are substances that need to be controlled. The government has given us tools to do so and we are still learning how to use them.

“The most important thing is to keep information flowing.

"We always want to hear specific information about NPS supply and, if it’s good enough, we will act on it.”

Anyone with information on the supply of NPS, or any other illegal drug, in Aldershot should call Hampshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.