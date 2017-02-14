The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot soldier arrested in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls in the town last year has been charged.

Michael Casey, 24, of St Pauls Road, Tottenham, was detained by Hampshire Police detectives following a collision in Queen's Avenue on the evening of November 8.

Stacey Burrows, 16, and Lucy Pygott, 17, were hit as they crossed the road during a training run with Aldershot, Farnham and District Athletics Club.

They both died as a result of the injuries they suffered.

Mr Casey was bailed until Tuesday (February 14) while an investigation was carried out. After answering his bail, he was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The serving member of Aldershot Garrison has been bailed again and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 14.