A Tesco store in Aldershot had to be evacuated on Saturday (February 11) after there was a fire in the shop’s kitchen.

The fire started when a pan, which was being used to cook eggs, caught fire at the store in Wellington Avenue.

Staff used a fire blanket to try and put the fire out, but this also caught fire so they had to use an extinguisher, but by this time the fire had already caused a substantial amount of smoke.

Fire crews from Rushmoor Fire Station extracted smoke from the building and said in a tweet that the quick actions of staff members had prevented the fire from spreading.

Watch manager Simon Forster, of blue watch at Rushmoor Fire Station, told Get Hampshire : “There was a fire in the kitchen, a small fire.

“The store had to be evacuated and we sent three pumps to that.

“They were cooking eggs when the pan caught fire so they put a fire blanket on it that also caught fire so they used an extinguisher.

“We had to extract the smoke which meant everyone had to get out, there was a bit of smoke but that was it.”

No-one was injured.