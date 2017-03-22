Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot Town Football Club player has been charged with robbery.

Liam Bellamy, 25, is alleged to have been involved in an incident which took place in Greenhithe, Kent, in November 2015.

Ian Vincent Foster, 55, and Michael Steel, 53, both from Chigwell, Essex, have also been charged in relation to the incident.

The trio will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday April 11.

Midfielder Mr Bellamy was signed by the Shots last summer having previously played for Dover Athletic FC.

Bellamy has scored twice since joining Aldershot Town, including what proved to be the winning goal against his former club on August 29.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “Officers investigating a robbery which is alleged to have taken place on November 9 2015 in Greenhithe, Kent, have charged Ian Vincent Foster, 55, and Michael Steel, 53, both from Chigwell, Essex, and Liam Bellamy 25, from London.

“All three have been bailed to appear at court on April 11.”

An Aldershot Town FC spokesman said: “Aldershot Town FC has been made aware of the charge against Liam Bellamy but, as it is subject to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on it and will not say anything further at this juncture.”