Unauthorised bedsits in Aldershot have been largely closed down, albeit weeks after the official deadline, Rushmoor Borough Council has reported.

Bedsits created without planning permission at the former Beehive pub in the High Street and The Old Warehouse in Star Yard, off Victoria Road, were required to have closed by Thursday March 2.

This was under the terms of enforcement notices issued by Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC) in late 2015, which were challenged by property owner Mohammed Farooq Choudhary but upheld by an inspector last September.

A report seen by RBC’s development committee on Wednesday (March 29) said that initial site inspections in the week after the deadline showed the tenants had left but the bedsits were yet to be fully dismantled.

However, council officers who revisited each property this week found that work had made “substantial progress” at the Beehive and were “all but complete” at The Old Warehouse.

The report said officers visited The Beehive on Tuesday March 7 and found “no evidence that any of the bedsits were being occupied”.

However, kitchens, toilets and shower rooms installed for six makeshift flats were still there plus some furniture, appliances and partitions which would make it “relatively simple to recommence the unauthorised use”.

A further visit on Monday March 27 revealed that the fittings had been “for the most part removed and these flats are no longer in a habitable condition”.

“While the owners of the premises have not yet fully complied with the requirements of the enforcement notice, substantial progress towards compliance has been made,” the report said.

It explained that another visit would be arranged to check on progress.

Council officers visited The Old Warehouse on Monday March 13 and found that occupation of 18 unauthorised bedsits had “entirely ceased”.

They noted that “considerable” work had been done to remove partitions and shower-rooms but that piles of materials had been left on the ground floor of the building.

A further visit on Tuesday March 28 confirmed that “works to comply with the requirements of the (enforcement) notice are all but complete”.

Following this inspection, the officers “considered that the notice has been complied with satisfactorily”, the report said.

It added that Mr Choudhary intended to lock up the vacant property pending a planning application to RBC for a conversion of the property into self-contained flats.

Get Hampshire contacted Mr Choudhary for comment but is yet to receive a response.